Raja Nainggollan was arrested as part of an investigation into drug smuggling through the port of Antwerp. The footballer is in a
temporary holding cell, and his club, Lokeren, confirmed that he was absent from training.
On New Year's Eve, riots broke out in Brussels, during which 60 cars were set on fire and rescuers were attacked. Police detained
159 people and recorded more than 1,700 incidents across the city.
Belgian authorities have charged three natives of Chechnya with preparing a terrorist attack. The suspects are allegedly
affiliated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State and were detained during a large-scale anti-terrorist operation.
Belgian police detained 7 people suspected of planning a terrorist attack. They conducted 14 searches in different cities of the
country, and the suspects are accused of terrorism and its financing.
Europol reports a record increase in cocaine smuggling to Europe, with almost 70% of it being transported through the ports of
Antwerp and Rotterdam.
Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port
for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.
Iran has used European ports in Belgium, Spain, and Italy to smuggle weapons, including missiles and bombs, to Hezbollah in
Lebanon via Syria to avoid Israeli air strikes on Iranian weapons shipments.
Farmers in Belgium and the Netherlands are blocking border crossings to protest taxes, rising costs, cheap imports, and
bureaucracy that are negatively impacting their industry.