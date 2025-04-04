$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14710 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26435 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63581 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211937 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121569 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390424 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309635 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130291 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211938 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390424 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253583 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309636 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2294 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13045 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44165 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71824 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56951 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Antwerp

Former Belgium star Nainggollan detained in drug smuggling case

Raja Nainggollan was arrested as part of an investigation into drug smuggling through the port of Antwerp. The footballer is in a temporary holding cell, and his club, Lokeren, confirmed that he was absent from training.

Sports • January 27, 03:56 PM • 32831 views

Mass riots in Brussels on New Year's Eve: police arrest 159 people

On New Year's Eve, riots broke out in Brussels, during which 60 cars were set on fire and rescuers were attacked. Police detained 159 people and recorded more than 1,700 incidents across the city.

Society • January 1, 01:09 PM • 31793 views

Three Chechens in Belgium accused of preparing a terrorist attack

Belgian authorities have charged three natives of Chechnya with preparing a terrorist attack. The suspects are allegedly affiliated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State and were detained during a large-scale anti-terrorist operation.

Crimes and emergencies • July 27, 03:26 AM • 28404 views

Belgium detains 7 people on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack

Belgian police detained 7 people suspected of planning a terrorist attack. They conducted 14 searches in different cities of the country, and the suspects are accused of terrorism and its financing.

Society • July 26, 02:14 AM • 26737 views

Europol is concerned about the increase in the volume of cocaine supplied to Europe

Europol reports a record increase in cocaine smuggling to Europe, with almost 70% of it being transported through the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • July 3, 08:28 AM • 17516 views

The amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled over the past five years

Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • May 6, 03:01 PM • 34618 views

Iran uses European ports to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah

Iran has used European ports in Belgium, Spain, and Italy to smuggle weapons, including missiles and bombs, to Hezbollah in Lebanon via Syria to avoid Israeli air strikes on Iranian weapons shipments.

News of the World • March 15, 01:50 AM • 33560 views

Farmers block the border between Belgium and the Netherlands

Farmers in Belgium and the Netherlands are blocking border crossings to protest taxes, rising costs, cheap imports, and bureaucracy that are negatively impacting their industry.

News of the World • February 2, 09:29 AM • 28858 views