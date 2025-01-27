Former Belgium star Nainggollan detained in drug smuggling case

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57095 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83554 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105352 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103111 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101134 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 38976 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115925 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 44763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110431 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 57059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132610 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110431 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115925 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139370 views
Actual
Former Belgium star Nainggollan detained in drug smuggling case

Former Belgium star Nainggollan detained in drug smuggling case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32676 views

Raja Nainggollan was arrested as part of an investigation into drug smuggling through the port of Antwerp. The footballer is in a temporary holding cell, and his club, Lokeren, confirmed that he was absent from training.

On Monday, former Belgian national team player Raj Nainggolan, who played for Roma and Inter Milan, was taken into custody as part of an investigation into cocaine smuggling through the port of Antwerp.

This is reported by the BBC with reference to the Belgian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, former Belgian national team player Raja Nainggolan was taken into custody as part of an investigation into the smuggling of cocaine through the port of Antwerp. In addition to the famous footballer, several other people were detained during police raids that took place across the country in the morning.

The investigation concerns the alleged importation of cocaine from South America to Europe through the port of Antwerp and its distribution in Belgium

- the Brussels prosecutor's office said. 

The prosecutor's office also confirmed that the football player is in a temporary detention center.

“MU sets an anti-record for 131 years: coach calls team “the worst in history”20.01.25, 10:30 • 32666 views

Addendum Addendum

In January of this year, 36-year-old Raja Nainggollan moved from Indonesian Bhayangkara Solo to Belgian second division club Lokeren, for which he played one match and scored one goal. The club itself said that it learned about Nainggollan's detention through the media.

The club respects the presumption of innocence and therefore cannot comment further. We can only confirm that the player was absent from training this morning. The club now wants to focus solely on tomorrow's important match against KAS Eipen. Raja Nainggollan is under no circumstances eligible to play in this match

 It should be noted that this is not the first time Nainggolan has been involved in a scandal. In particular, in October 2022, the footballer was suspended from Antwerp for an indefinite period after being arrested for driving with an expired driver's license and then for smoking an e-cigarette on the bench.

On New Year's Eve from 2017 to 2018, Raja posted a video on his Instagram in which he drank alcohol, smoked, and used foul language live on air. He later apologized for this.

For the first time without Messi and Ronaldo: the symbolic team of the best football players of 2024 is named09.12.24, 19:24 • 20442 views

The footballer also admitted that he smokes, which is why the then Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez did not call the midfielder to the national team.

I have never hidden the fact that I have this habit. I smoke and I'm not ashamed of it. I know I have to set a good example, I have children... But I'm just a football player, I do my job. Everyone knows I smoke, you can't hide it, but I'm not ashamed of it. I was disappointed that I was not called up after a good game at the Euros. I always say what I think honestly, so I never hid my disappointment. The coach probably had reasons for not calling me up, but I'm moving on and looking forward

- Nainggolan said in 2017.

In 2018, the Belgian was spotted in the Milan nightclub La Casa Loca in the company of the famous Italian host Fabrizio Corona. One of the fans recognized Nainggolan and started filming him. The fan reminded the player that he would soon have a match, after which the Belgian showed his middle finger to the camera lens.

In 2014, while playing for Italian club Cagliari, Nainggolan was taken to the police for violence against his wife Claudia. During the conflict, in front of his child, the footballer hit his wife, which led to her hospitalization.  

Former Manchester United star sacked by Plymouth Argyle after a series of failures in the Championship31.12.24, 18:56 • 30317 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SportsNews of the World
antverpenAntwerp
belgiumBelgium

Contact us about advertising