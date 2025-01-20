“Manchester United has suffered 10 defeats in 22 games. Ruben Amorim frankly admitted that his appointment in November 2024 did not solve the crisis in the team.

On Sunday, Manchester United suffered another home defeat in the British Premier League, this time to Brighton (1-3), deepening the current crisis.

We are probably the worst team in the club's history. We must realize this and, above all, change - said United head coach Ruben Amorim after the game.

The Portuguese coach sharply criticized his players and coaching staff.

Amorim also frankly admitted that his appointment did not resolve the crisis in the team and that his results were even worse than those of Eric ten Hegh, who was fired to make room for him.

“Imagine what this means for a Manchester United fan and for me. The new coach will lose more than the previous one. I am fully aware of that,” he said.

For the first time since the 1989/1990 season, United lost 10 of its first 22 Premier League matches. The loss to Brighton was United's sixth at home.

The last time the Red Devils lost so many games at their own stadium was 131 years ago. That was the first time the club was relegated from the First Division under its original name, Newton Heath, at the end of the 1893/94 season.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim reacted to the leak of information about the team's starting lineup before the match with Manchester City. Despite the leak, MU won 2-1.

