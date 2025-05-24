Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 3590 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 14004 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39962 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 34239 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 104316 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99586 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71585 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81309 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69017 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53588 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 21110 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 12868 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 12332 views

US Vice President Vance announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

May 24, 10:23 AM • 4182 views

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

May 24, 12:12 PM • 4960 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39962 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 104316 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183854 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 277430 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 358054 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 3596 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16722 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17637 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23836 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30408 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Due to bad weather in the Poltava region, two power lines were emergency shutdown. More than 1,000 subscribers in 7 settlements of Reshetylivska and Krasnohorivska communities were left without electricity.

Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

Due to bad weather, emergency shutdowns of two power lines occurred in the Poltava region, more than 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity in 7 settlements. This was announced by the head of the OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to adverse weather conditions, an emergency shutdown of two power lines occurred

- wrote Kohut.

He also reported that 119 legal and 1189 household consumers in 7 settlements in the territory of Reshetylivska and Krasnohorivska communities were left without electricity.

Currently, energy workers are already working on restoring power supply.

Let us remind you

Synoptics warned that on May 25, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in many regions of Ukraine. Level I of danger has been announced.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,934.80
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,559.03