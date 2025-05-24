Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

Due to bad weather, emergency shutdowns of two power lines occurred in the Poltava region, more than 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity in 7 settlements. This was announced by the head of the OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to adverse weather conditions, an emergency shutdown of two power lines occurred - wrote Kohut.

He also reported that 119 legal and 1189 household consumers in 7 settlements in the territory of Reshetylivska and Krasnohorivska communities were left without electricity.

Currently, energy workers are already working on restoring power supply.

Let us remind you

Synoptics warned that on May 25, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in many regions of Ukraine. Level I of danger has been announced.