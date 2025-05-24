Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Russia to discuss the situation in Ukraine

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 9460 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 34213 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 30975 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 100076 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 97879 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70855 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80817 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68885 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53492 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52491 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 20393 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 17354 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 17904 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 10638 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 10130 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 34213 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 100076 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 182402 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276055 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 356531 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16061 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17026 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 22759 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29898 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 32206 views
Actual

The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Russia to discuss the situation in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey is traveling to Russia to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He plans to emphasize Turkey's interest in achieving a just peace.

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Russia to discuss the situation in Ukraine

The Turkish Foreign Minister plans to visit Russia on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine following direct talks held earlier this month in Istanbul between the parties to the conflict. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan intends to emphasize to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Turkey's interest in "achieving a just and lasting peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine," the state agency Anadolu reports. Fidan also plans to hold talks with other senior Russian officials, including Deputy President Vladimir Medinsky.

Last week, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul, with the prospect of further talks at the level of leaders. However, the only significant result of the discussions was an agreement on the exchange of prisoners. Putin was not present and sent a lower-level delegation.

Fidan and Lavrov are also expected to discuss regional issues, including the situation in Syria and Gaza, as well as trade and energy cooperation.

Recall

On Friday, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Ankara airport.

He also stated that his presence in Turkey is already a "very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul. The Russian delegation was headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included the Deputy Foreign Minister and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks like a dummy. Ukraine will consider further steps after talking with Turkish President Erdogan.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,962.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,558.27