Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 32177 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28904 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35827 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29277 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225528 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76241 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113419 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114293 views
Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24942 views

Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.

Polish farmers have begun to let a few trucks through to Ukraine, but this is not the number they would like. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

Demchenko said that Polish farmers said at night that they would let several trucks per hour pass through the border toward Ukraine.

"Therefore, the traffic has somewhat increased, but of course, these are not the indicators, not the number of trucks that we would like to see cross the border. Once again, I would like to point out that the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint is one of the largest infrastructure areas where 1200-1400 trucks can cross the border in both directions per day. Sometimes these figures can be even higher. Instead, we have two days when not a single truck was able to cross the border," said Demchenko.

The spokesperson noted that traffic is currently being blocked in six directions: Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryn, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni, and Krakivets checkpoints.

In total, if we take into account all these directions, as of this morning, there were about 2,900 trucks waiting to cross the border in Poland in queues towards Ukraine

- Demchenko added.

He noted that the longest queues were observed at the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints.

"More or less intense traffic can be observed in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint. The situation is worse at Shehyni checkpoint. Speaking about the direction of the Yagodyn checkpoint, the Polish side did not actually accept trucks in the previous days, and there was no traffic from there," added Demchenko.

Recall

On February 15, Ukrainian carriers announced that they would block the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point with Poland to protest the Polish blockade and unequal treatment of Ukrainian carriers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ustyluhUstyluh
rava-ruskaRava-Ruska
korchovaKorchova
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

