Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Polish farmers have begun to let a few trucks through to Ukraine, but this is not the number they would like. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

Demchenko said that Polish farmers said at night that they would let several trucks per hour pass through the border toward Ukraine.

"Therefore, the traffic has somewhat increased, but of course, these are not the indicators, not the number of trucks that we would like to see cross the border. Once again, I would like to point out that the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint is one of the largest infrastructure areas where 1200-1400 trucks can cross the border in both directions per day. Sometimes these figures can be even higher. Instead, we have two days when not a single truck was able to cross the border," said Demchenko.

The spokesperson noted that traffic is currently being blocked in six directions: Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryn, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni, and Krakivets checkpoints.

In total, if we take into account all these directions, as of this morning, there were about 2,900 trucks waiting to cross the border in Poland in queues towards Ukraine - Demchenko added.

He noted that the longest queues were observed at the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints.

"More or less intense traffic can be observed in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint. The situation is worse at Shehyni checkpoint. Speaking about the direction of the Yagodyn checkpoint, the Polish side did not actually accept trucks in the previous days, and there was no traffic from there," added Demchenko.

Recall

On February 15, Ukrainian carriers announced that they would block the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point with Poland to protest the Polish blockade and unequal treatment of Ukrainian carriers.