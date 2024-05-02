All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

On the border with Poland, not a single checkpoint is blocked for truck traffic. Currently, there are no thousands of queues, as it was before, but there are about 200 trucks in the queues opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint, but given the capacity of the checkpoint, they will cross the border in a day. This was stated during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Fortunately, all directions are now unblocked for trucks. A few days ago, the direction of the Rava-Ruska crossing point was unblocked, which was the last one to be blocked. Last week, the largest infrastructure direction, the Yahodyn checkpoint, was unblocked, and now it actually allows 1300 trucks to pass daily in both directions, because during the actions of the Polish farmers, in my opinion, the smallest number of trucks was allowed through here compared to the capacity of this direction said Demchenko.

He added that the unblocked Rava-Ruska, Krakivets, Shehyni, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv routes are being used by trucks quite actively in accordance with the capacity of each route.

And the queues have actually decreased. There are no thousands of queues, as it used to be before, when Polish farmers blocked 6 directions at once and there could be more than 3500 trucks in the queues. At the moment, there were about 200 trucks waiting to cross the border at Yahodyna, but with the capacity of the border crossing, they will certainly all pass in a day. The situation is the same in other directions. We hope that Polish farmers will not resume their actions to block traffic and that cargo will flow actively through all checkpoints - Demchenko added.

Recall

Truck traffic has resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the exception of trucks carrying grain crops, which are banned from entering Poland.

