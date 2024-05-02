All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87972 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108832 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151620 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155562 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251537 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174445 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165661 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36222 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70411 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38294 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31795 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64330 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212504 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224976 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87972 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64330 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70411 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114047 views
All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24555 views

Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.

On the border with Poland, not a single checkpoint is blocked for truck traffic. Currently, there are no thousands of queues, as it was before, but there are about 200 trucks in the queues opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint, but given the capacity of the checkpoint, they will cross the border in a day. This was stated during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Fortunately, all directions are now unblocked for trucks. A few days ago, the direction of the Rava-Ruska crossing point was unblocked, which was the last one to be blocked. Last week, the largest infrastructure direction, the Yahodyn checkpoint, was unblocked, and now it actually allows 1300 trucks to pass daily in both directions, because during the actions of the Polish farmers, in my opinion, the smallest number of trucks was allowed through here compared to the capacity of this direction

 said Demchenko.

He added that the unblocked Rava-Ruska, Krakivets, Shehyni, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv routes are being used by trucks quite actively in accordance with the capacity of each route.

And the queues have actually decreased. There are no thousands of queues, as it used to be before, when Polish farmers blocked 6 directions at once and there could be more than 3500 trucks in the queues. At the moment, there were about 200 trucks waiting to cross the border at Yahodyna, but with the capacity of the border crossing, they will certainly all pass in a day. The situation is the same in other directions. We hope that Polish farmers will not resume their actions to block traffic and that cargo will flow actively through all checkpoints

- Demchenko added.

Recall

Truck traffic has resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the exception of trucks carrying grain crops, which are banned from entering Poland.

We hope we have turned the page: Shmyhal about Polish farmers blocking the border30.04.24, 17:45 • 21309 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ustyluhUstyluh
rava-ruskaRava-Ruska
korchovaKorchova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising