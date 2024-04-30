We hope we have turned the page: Shmyhal about Polish farmers blocking the border

The Ukrainian-Polish border is effectively unblocked. The plan of understanding presented by the Ukrainian government has yielded results. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, expressing hope that this page has been turned in relations with Poland, UNN reports .

The Ukrainian-Polish border is actually unblocked. The plan of understanding presented by our Government has yielded results. We hope that we have turned the page in our relations with Poland, and that our relations will continue to be built on a pragmatic and mutually beneficial basis, - Shmyhal said.

Details

He expressed gratitude to the Polish Government and personally to Prime Minister Donald Tusk for their efforts in this direction.

Addendum

On April 29, it was reported that Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of trucks in front of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, which was the only one blocked.

The State Border Guard Service reported that after the Polish farmers' blockade on truck traffic was lifted, traffic at all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine became much more intense, and at the Yahodyn checkpoint alone, 1300 trucks cross the border in both directions per day.