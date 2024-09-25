Border guards in Transcarpathia prevented the export of an ancient violin from Ukraine

A 21-year-old Ukrainian woman tried to smuggle an ancient violin from Ukraine to Romania. The instrument was seized and sent for examination. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, UNN reports.

At the Vylok checkpoint, border guards of the Mukachevo Detachment together with customs officers prevented the export of an Albert Schlegel Markneukirchen violin, which may be of cultural or historical value, from Ukraine. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the musical instrument, dated 1946, was transported among personal belongings by a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine. The girl was heading to neighboring Hungary.

The border guards added that the found violin was seized and sent for examination.

Recall

In May of this year, a 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin of potential cultural and historical value was found in the luggage compartment of a car at the Krakivets border crossing point.