Border guards in Transcarpathia prevented the export of an ancient violin from Ukraine

Border guards in Transcarpathia prevented the export of an ancient violin from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20133 views

Border guards seized a 1946 Albert Schlegel Markneukirchen violin from a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman at the Vylok checkpoint. The instrument was sent for examination to determine its cultural and historical value.

A 21-year-old Ukrainian woman tried to smuggle an ancient violin from Ukraine to Romania. The instrument was seized and sent for examination. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, UNN reports.

At the Vylok checkpoint, border guards of the Mukachevo Detachment together with customs officers prevented the export of an Albert Schlegel Markneukirchen violin, which may be of cultural or historical value, from Ukraine. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the musical instrument, dated 1946, was transported among personal belongings by a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine. The girl was heading to neighboring Hungary.

The border guards added that the found violin was seized and sent for examination.

Recall

In May of this year, a 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin of potential cultural and historical value was found in the luggage compartment of a car at the Krakivets border crossing point.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
korchovaKorchova
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising