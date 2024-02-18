Farmers in Poland tried to block railroad tracks at Dorohusk station

Polish farmers tried to block the railroad tracks at the Dorohusk station, but law enforcement officers prevented this. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, from 15:30 to 17:30, protesters tried to block the railroad tracks at Dorohusk station.

It's hot in Dorohusk today... Although February - Rafal Meckler, the leader of the Confederation in the Lublin region, wrote on his Facebook page.

The police of the Republic of Poland prevented these attempts.

Train traffic has now been restored and is running as normal.

Earlier, Polish farmers and carriers threatened to start a full blockade of the border on February 20 as a protest against the agreement on international freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU.

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution