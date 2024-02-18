Farmers in Poland tried to block railroad tracks at Dorohusk station

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91339 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109358 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152117 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251980 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174526 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165729 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Farmers in Poland tried to block railroad tracks at Dorohusk station

Farmers in Poland tried to block railroad tracks at Dorohusk station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34106 views

Polish farmers attempted to block the railroad tracks at the Dorohusk station, but were prevented by law enforcement.

Polish farmers tried to block the railroad tracks at the Dorohusk station, but law enforcement officers prevented this. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, from 15:30 to 17:30, protesters tried to block the railroad tracks at Dorohusk station.

It's hot in Dorohusk today... Although February

- Rafal Meckler, the leader of the Confederation in the Lublin region, wrote on his Facebook page.

The police of the Republic of Poland prevented these attempts.

Train traffic has now been restored and is running as normal.

Add

Earlier, Polish farmers and carriers threatened to start a full blockade of the border on February 20 as a protest against the agreement on international freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU.

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution15.02.24, 15:53 • 27523 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
dorokhusDorogusk
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising