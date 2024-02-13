ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Next week, Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

Next week, Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107046 views

Polish farmers are planning to block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine starting February 20 as part of a new protest against uncontrolled imports that are harming Polish agriculture.

Polish farmers have announced a new protest action - starting February 20, they plan to block all checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the Polish farmers' union, UNN reports.

Details

Farmers emphasize that the problem of profitability of agricultural, processing, and other industries in Poland is the uncontrolled inflow of goods imported from Ukraine in connection with the opening of the EU border with this country.

Therefore, starting February 20, as part of a 30-day general strike of farmers, we announce that all industrial actions will be focused on a complete blockade of all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine and protests on the ground. Not only border crossings will be blocked, but also transport hubs and access roads to transshipment railroad stations and seaports

- the union said in a statement.

Addendum

They also called on Poles to support the protesters, as the goal of this action is to ensure the country's food security by providing society with Polish goods.

The farmers also noted that the protest action, which began on February 9, 2024, received unprecedented support from the entire agricultural community and society.

Recall

Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.

"An act of desperation": Polish minister apologizes to Ukraine for grain scattered on the border

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
dorokhusDorogusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

