Polish police investigate incident with spillage of rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers: identify perpetrators

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39049 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150741 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90510 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322573 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201695 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237461 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253024 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159155 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372464 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78399 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150741 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322573 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228777 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266262 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26551 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34904 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33587 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92476 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99202 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish police investigate incident with spillage of rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers: identify perpetrators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22721 views

Polish police are investigating reports of spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain trucks on railroad tracks in Poland.

Polish police investigate incident with spillage of rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers: identify perpetrators

Polish police are investigating an incident involving spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers on railroad tracks in Poland, law enforcement officers are identifying the perpetrators, UNN reports citing PAP.

Details

"We are checking reports of spilled rapeseed from a train that entered Poland from Ukraine and was parked on a railroad track in the Dorohusk commune (Lubelskie)," the Polish police said on Friday.

According to Commissioner Eva Chyzh of the municipal police headquarters in Chełm, police received a report of rapeseed spilling from a train in Okopy Kolonia on Friday at around 8:30 a.m.

"Police are currently working at the scene and are taking measures," the police officer said, adding that law enforcement officers are identifying the perpetrators.

Context

On Friday morning, unknown persons destroyed Ukrainian agricultural products at the railway station in Dorohusk (Poland); opened three grain trucks with rapeseed; it was a transit cargo heading to Hamburg (Germany).

Addendum

For several days now, numerous farmers have been protesting across Poland, blocking roads and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers are protesting against the influx of Ukrainian goods and the EU's policy on the so-called Green Deal.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced on Thursday that in order to ensure 100 percent of the military and humanitarian aid will reach Ukraine without delay, checkpoints on the border with Ukraine and designated sections of roads and railways will be included in the list of critical infrastructure.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Hamburg
European Union
Dorogusk
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87