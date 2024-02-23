Polish police investigate incident with spillage of rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers: identify perpetrators

Polish police are investigating an incident involving spilled rapeseed from Ukrainian grain carriers on railroad tracks in Poland, law enforcement officers are identifying the perpetrators, UNN reports citing PAP.

Details

"We are checking reports of spilled rapeseed from a train that entered Poland from Ukraine and was parked on a railroad track in the Dorohusk commune (Lubelskie)," the Polish police said on Friday.

According to Commissioner Eva Chyzh of the municipal police headquarters in Chełm, police received a report of rapeseed spilling from a train in Okopy Kolonia on Friday at around 8:30 a.m.

"Police are currently working at the scene and are taking measures," the police officer said, adding that law enforcement officers are identifying the perpetrators.

Context

On Friday morning, unknown persons destroyed Ukrainian agricultural products at the railway station in Dorohusk (Poland); opened three grain trucks with rapeseed; it was a transit cargo heading to Hamburg (Germany).

Addendum

For several days now, numerous farmers have been protesting across Poland, blocking roads and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers are protesting against the influx of Ukrainian goods and the EU's policy on the so-called Green Deal.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced on Thursday that in order to ensure 100 percent of the military and humanitarian aid will reach Ukraine without delay, checkpoints on the border with Ukraine and designated sections of roads and railways will be included in the list of critical infrastructure.