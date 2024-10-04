Yahodyn checkpoint resumes normal operation on the border with Poland
Kyiv • UNN
The Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Poland is now operating normally in both directions after the Polish side resumed operation of the weighing complex, the State Customs Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"At the Polish border crossing point Dorohusk, the weighing complex has resumed operation at the entry point to the Republic of Poland. Therefore, the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint is operating normally in both directions," the agency said on social media.
Addendum
At the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, at the "entry to the Republic of Poland" section, repairs of one weighing complex and partial replacement of the road surface were scheduled for August 5.