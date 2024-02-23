In Poland, unknown persons dumped rapeseed from Ukrainian railroad cars: Ukrainian ambassador demands punishment

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland demands to punish those responsible for another incident with the spoilage of Ukrainian grain. Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

The diplomat emphasized that the cargo had passed customs inspection and was in transit to Germany.

Today, another crime has occurred: Ukrainian rapeseed was spilled at the Dorohusk station, which, after customs inspection, was heading to Germany in transit through Poland. The Embassy of Ukraine immediately sent an official note to the Polish authorities to punish the perpetrators. This is unacceptable! - Vasyl Zvarych said.

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over the fact that unknown persons dumped rapeseed from grain cars transiting through Poland to Germany.