Ukrainian carriers prepare protests near three checkpoints in response to Polish blockade

On February 20, at 12:00, Ukrainian carriers will start a peaceful action near three international road checkpoints on the border with Poland from the Ukrainian side.

This was reported to Suspilne by Oleh Dubyk, head of the Ukrainian Transport Union in Lviv region, UNN reports .

Dubyk said that the action will take place near the Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints. According to him, the action is a response to the blocking of roads to the Ukrainian-Polish border by Polish protesters, which has been going on since November 2023. Dubyka noted that at least 10-15 trucks and up to 20 people will be on duty at each checkpoint.

We will allow Polish trucks to enter the territory of Ukraine. But with the delay with which they let ours through: four hours, then four hours, five hours, then five hours - he noted.

The campaign will run around the clock until March 15, 2024. Or until the borders are unblocked by Polish protesters. Addendum Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks through towards Ukraine, but it's not the number they would like.

Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov stated that the situation with the blockade on the border with Poland could get out of control, it is becoming more serious and the Ukrainian side hopesthat the Polish government will eventually find a solution to this situation.

