Ukrainian carriers prepare protests near three checkpoints in response to Polish blockade

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102854 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112598 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158707 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255530 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166159 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33314 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 38763 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45182 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42648 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226770 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102854 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74191 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80458 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114764 views
Ukrainian carriers prepare protests near three checkpoints in response to Polish blockade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25995 views

Ukrainian carriers will start a peaceful protest near three checkpoints on the border with Poland in response to the blockade by Polish protesters that has been going on since November.

On February 20, at 12:00, Ukrainian carriers will start a peaceful action near three international road checkpoints on the border with Poland from the Ukrainian side.

This was reported to Suspilne by Oleh Dubyk, head of the Ukrainian Transport Union in Lviv region, UNN reports .

Dubyk said that the action will take place near the Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints. According to him, the action is a response to the blocking of roads to the Ukrainian-Polish border by Polish protesters, which has been going on since November 2023. Dubyka noted that at least 10-15 trucks and up to 20 people will be on duty at each checkpoint.

We will allow Polish trucks to enter the territory of Ukraine. But with the delay with which they let ours through: four hours, then four hours, five hours, then five hours

- he noted.

The campaign will run around the clock until March 15, 2024. Or until the borders are unblocked by Polish protesters. Addendum Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks through towards Ukraine, but it's not the number they would like.

Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov stated that the situation with the blockade on the border with Poland could get out of control, it is becoming more serious and the Ukrainian side hopesthat the Polish government will eventually find a solution to this situation. 

The Verkhovna Rada was recommended to adopt a draft law on lobbying necessary for negotiations on EU membership19.02.24, 16:46 • 22689 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
suspilneSuspilne
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
polandPoland

