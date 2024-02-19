The Verkhovna Rada was recommended to adopt a draft law on lobbying necessary for negotiations on EU membership

The Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt in the second reading and in general the draft law on fair lobbying, which is necessary for negotiations on EU membership. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt in the second reading and as a whole the government's draft Law of Ukraine on Fair Lobbying (reg. No. 1️0️3️3️7️ of December 13, 2023)," Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the legislative initiative is aimed at implementing the recommendations of the European Commission, which are set out in the enlargement package, and is part of the government's anti-oligarchic action plan.

"The purpose of the law is to ensure the legal framework for lobbying in Ukraine in accordance with international practices and standards, to provide regulatory and legal regulation of interaction between officials of state authorities and local self-government bodies with stakeholders and lobbying entities, and to establish transparent mechanisms to ensure their activities and officials," Melnychuk said.

Rada passes bill on lobbying in first reading, which is a requirement on the way to the EU

Melnychuk also said that the draft law proposes to define:

- lobbying terminology;

- rights and obligations of lobbying entities;

- methods of influence;

- rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities;

- Establishment of the Transparency Register, which is kept and administered by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption;

- the procedure for registration in the Transparency Register and exceptions to it;

- access to the Transparency Register (open and free of charge);

- reporting of the lobbying entity to the Transparency Register;

- mechanisms for controlling the activities of lobbying entities by monitoring compliance with lobbying legislation.

Addendum

The NACP called on the Verkhovna Rada to finalize the draft law on fair lobbying.