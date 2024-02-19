The Verkhovna Rada was recommended to adopt a draft law on lobbying necessary for negotiations on EU membership

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
The Verkhovna Rada was recommended to adopt a draft law on lobbying necessary for negotiations on EU membership

The Verkhovna Rada was recommended to adopt a draft law on lobbying necessary for negotiations on EU membership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22687 views

The Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the draft law on lobbying in the second reading to meet the requirements of the EU membership negotiations.

The Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt in the second reading and in general the draft law on fair lobbying, which is necessary for negotiations on EU membership. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt in the second reading and as a whole the government's draft Law of Ukraine on Fair Lobbying (reg. No. 1️0️3️3️7️ of December 13, 2023)," Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the legislative initiative is aimed at implementing the recommendations of the European Commission, which are set out in the enlargement package, and is part of the government's anti-oligarchic action plan.

"The purpose of the law is to ensure the legal framework for lobbying in Ukraine in accordance with international practices and standards, to provide regulatory and legal regulation of interaction between officials of state authorities and local self-government bodies with stakeholders and lobbying entities, and to establish transparent mechanisms to ensure their activities and officials," Melnychuk said.

Rada passes bill on lobbying in first reading, which is a requirement on the way to the EU10.01.24, 13:24 • 24966 views

Melnychuk also said that the draft law proposes to define:

- lobbying terminology;

- rights and obligations of lobbying entities;

- methods of influence;

- rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities;

- Establishment of the Transparency Register, which is kept and administered by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption;

- the procedure for registration in the Transparency Register and exceptions to it;

- access to the Transparency Register (open and free of charge);

- reporting of the lobbying entity to the Transparency Register;

- mechanisms for controlling the activities of lobbying entities by monitoring compliance with lobbying legislation.

Addendum

The NACP called on the Verkhovna Rada to finalize the draft law on fair lobbying.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

