Rada passes bill on lobbying in first reading, which is a requirement on the way to the EU

Rada passes bill on lobbying in first reading, which is a requirement on the way to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24967 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed in the first reading a draft law on fair lobbying, which is important for the EU membership negotiations. The law is aimed at ensuring transparency of lobbying activities.

At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Fair Lobbying," which is necessary for negotiations on EU membership.  This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Details 

"The Parliament has adopted the Law on Lobbying #10337 for the first reading. FOR - 309," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram. 

As noted, the draft law defines:

- lobbying terminology;

- rights and obligations of lobbying entities;

- methods of influence;

- rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities;

- creation of the Transparency Register, owned and administered by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC);

- the procedure for registration in the Transparency Register and exceptions to it;

- access to the Transparency Register (open and free of charge);

- reporting of the lobbying entity to the Transparency Register;

- mechanisms for controlling the activities of lobbying entities by monitoring compliance with lobbying legislation.

According to him, this law is one of the EU's requirements. It was in the European Commission's report on the start of negotiations. Although there is no such law in the EU countries.

Recall 

On December 13, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered a draft law "On Fair Lobbying." The law aims to create a legal framework for transparent lobbying in line with international standards.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

