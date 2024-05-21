Nine people arrested in Poland for sabotage in favor of Russia

In Poland, special services have arrested nine people who committed acts of sabotage on the territory of the country on the orders of the Russian special services. This was stated by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk on TVN24, UNN reports .

Details

We have arrested nine suspects who have been charged with direct involvement in acts of sabotage in Poland ordered by Russian special services. These include beatings, arson and attempted arson Tusk said.

He emphasized that the case is "very serious." According to him, in addition to Poland, this applies to several European countries, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and similar signals are also observed in Sweden.

The head of government noted that Poland is working closely with its allies and neighboring countries in this case, and he is satisfied with the effective work of the special services.

Tusk also said that on Tuesday, during a government meeting, he would announce the details of a commission to investigate Russian influence on Polish politics in recent years. He added that the commission would not be public, but would work intensively behind closed doors.

