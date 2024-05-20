Ukrainian detained in Poland who lied to police about stealing a million euros

In Poland, police detained a Ukrainian man for giving false testimony about the theft of almost 2 million zlotys. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the District Directorate of the Polish Metropolitan Police.

Details

It is noted that the man claimed that the stolen more than 900,000 euros allegedly belonged to him. However, police officers began to have doubts about the origin of this amount of money.

The criminal incident (...) occurred in April. Back then, a 58-year-old Ukrainian citizen filed an official report of a robbery. In connection with this situation, police officers from several departments of the central police department took action - Polish law enforcement officials remind.

Ukrainian woman tried to import smartphones worth over a million hryvnias from Poland

During interrogations, he claimed that the money was supposed to come from the sale of real estate and his savings. It turned out that the Ukrainian's testimony was untrue - the stolen money did not belong to the man.

The man was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of giving false testimony. According to a court decision in Warsaw, he will spend the next three months in custody.

Recall

In the Polish city of Rokiciny, a citizen of Ukraine was brutally murdered at an agricultural enterprise and his body was burned in an outbuilding.