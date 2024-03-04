An unidentified object falls on a field in Poland: it is suspected to be a weather balloon, the site is guarded by police

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6092 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 18499 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24492 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 170465 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166737 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247894 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153679 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371317 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 18499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 170465 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 141164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160509 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 152741 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14863 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15896 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19806 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 23387 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 45334 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

An unidentified object falls on a field in Poland: it is suspected to be a weather balloon, the site is guarded by police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22879 views

Police in northeastern Poland are guarding an unidentified object that fell in a field near Milakowo until the military examines it and determines what it is.

An unidentified object falls on a field in Poland: it is suspected to be a weather balloon, the site is guarded by police

An object has fallen in a field near Milakowo in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship in northeastern Poland. The object is guarded by police from Ostrowa. The army is also working at the site, UNN reports, citing TVN24.

Details

In the morning, police officers from Ostroda received a report that a weather balloon had been found in a field near Milakovo. The police began securing the scene. The army also arrived at the scene.

"A villager reported to the police that an object had fallen near his house. The police are guarding it and then will hand it over to the army. We will explain what the object is and where it came from," said Rafał Jackowski of the press service of the police in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship.

He added that "the police have already recorded many such events related to weather balloons in the region.

There was reportedly no need to evacuate residents.

Poland suspends investigation into missile crash in Przewodów village23.01.24, 16:17 • 24327 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
TVN24
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11