An unidentified object falls on a field in Poland: it is suspected to be a weather balloon, the site is guarded by police

An object has fallen in a field near Milakowo in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship in northeastern Poland. The object is guarded by police from Ostrowa. The army is also working at the site, UNN reports, citing TVN24.

Details

In the morning, police officers from Ostroda received a report that a weather balloon had been found in a field near Milakovo. The police began securing the scene. The army also arrived at the scene.

"A villager reported to the police that an object had fallen near his house. The police are guarding it and then will hand it over to the army. We will explain what the object is and where it came from," said Rafał Jackowski of the press service of the police in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship.

He added that "the police have already recorded many such events related to weather balloons in the region.

There was reportedly no need to evacuate residents.

