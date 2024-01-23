Poland suspends investigation into missile crash in Przewodów village

Poland has suspended the investigation into the 2022 incident in the border village of Przewodów, where a missile killed two people, due to the lack of cooperation from the Ukrainian side. This was reported by the Polish RMF FM, UNN reports .

Details

As noted, the investigation was suspended due to the lack of cooperation of the Ukrainian side in clarifying the circumstances of the tragedy.

The prosecutor's office explained the decision by "long-term obstacles to further procedures, which consist of waiting for the fulfillment of requests for information on international legal assistance".

The suspension of the proceedings means that it is impossible to definitively establish the circumstances of the incident, and therefore to determine who is responsible for the deaths of Polish citizens.

Poland sent inquiries to Ukraine several months ago to find out where the missile that fell in Przewodów came from and by whom.

Recall

On November 15, 2022, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people.

On November 16, 2023, Polish President Andrzej Duda said about the incident with the downed missile that there is no indication that it was a deliberate attack on Poland. And that "much points to the fact that it was an air defense missile, which unfortunately fell on Polish territory.

Ukraine called for a joint investigation into the missile crash in Poland and requested immediate access to the explosion site. On November 18 , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian specialists were allowed to the site of the missile crash in Przewodow.

