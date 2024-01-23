Poland scrambles four F-16s due to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Poland and its American allies have launched two pairs of F-16 fighter jets because of Russia's intense missile attacks on Ukraine. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in the X network, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Polish command, intense activity of Russian long-range aviation is being observed, including strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Two pairs of F-16 fighter jets and an allied refueling aircraft were deployed to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. At about 6:45 a.m. (Kyiv time), the American pair stationed at Lask Air Base took off, and at about 7:15 a.m., the Polish pair took off from Krzesiny Air Base, - the statement said.

The command also warned that the operation of Polish and allied aircraft in Polish airspace could lead to an increase in noise levels, especially in the eastern part of the country.

Recall

On December 29, during the largest missile attack on Ukraine in 2023, one of the Russian missiles allegedly violated Polish airspace.