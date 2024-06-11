Poland on Thursday will re-introduce a buffer zone on the border with Belarus

Poland will reintroduce a buffer zone on its border with Belarus on Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on Monday , while the country seeks to improve security following the death of a Polish soldier after he was stabbed at the border in migrant attack, UNN citing Reuters.

Details

"(The decree) will be signed on Wednesday, we will have time to complete all the passage in the government, and it will come into force on Thursday," Czeslaw Mroczek told the private TV channel TVN24, referring to the restricted area.

He added that the length of the zone will be more than 60 km and will be introduced on two sections of the border with the largest number of attempts to illegally cross the border.

In most of the territory, it will pass about 200 meters deep into Poland and a maximum length of 2 kilometers in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Addition

Last month, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a plan to restore the buffer zone after a soldier was stabbed.