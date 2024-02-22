Duda supports Zelenskyy's call for a joint meeting, but not on the border

Polish President Andrzej Duda supports the idea of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish governments, said Andrzej Dera, State Secretary of the Presidential Chancellery. However, he noted that the meeting at the border proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "not the safest" and it would be better to meet in another place. He said this on the air of TVN24, reports UNN.

The President is in favor of conducting this dialog (negotiations with farmers and the Ukrainian side - ed.) This is the only way to solve this huge problem. The problem is bilateral and very powerful. (...) Our farmers are fighting for their livelihoods. The Ukrainian people are fighting for their livelihoods. The situation is fatal on both sides, if you look at it from this perspective, because the determination on both sides is enormous, and this problem just has to be solved - said Andrzej Dera.

He noted that there is no other way but negotiations and Duda supports a meeting between the two governments.

"The President is doing everything in this spirit to support and help Ukraine. Let's not forget that everything that is happening on the border now - this conflict with grain, with agricultural products - is the result of the war," he said.

Answering the question that representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments should meet at the border, he noted that "it is not the safest place.

"It's better to talk in Warsaw or somewhere in Rzeszow, Lublin, and not necessarily on the border," Dera said.

Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the Polish president and prime minister to arrive there, and added that he was ready to come himself to maintain a dialogue on the situation with the blockade.