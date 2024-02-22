Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border, 2450 trucks are waiting in lines, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on Thursday during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks. As before, these are 6 directions... These are Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, a total of 2450 trucks are waiting in line to cross the border into Ukraine at all 6 of these locations in Poland. Most of them are opposite the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni checkpoints. And along with the queue, of course, we have a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks in recent days... This is especially critical at the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints. For example, yesterday only 60 trucks crossed the border at Shehyni, 40 in the direction of Ukraine and 20 in the direction of Poland, and at Yahodyne 70 trucks crossed the border in the direction of our country, and not a single truck crossed the border in the direction of Poland," Demchenko said.

Polish farmers blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in February. The demonstrators are opposed to the EU's Green Deal policy and trade liberalization with Ukraine. Polish farmers are expressing dissatisfaction with the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine.