Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88727 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109024 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151796 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155723 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251632 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174468 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165678 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Blockade of the Polish border: 2450 trucks are waiting in lines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31727 views

Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving more than 2,450 trucks in lines waiting to cross the border.

Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border, 2450 trucks are waiting in lines, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on Thursday during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks. As before, these are 6 directions... These are Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, a total of 2450 trucks are waiting in line to cross the border into Ukraine at all 6 of these locations in Poland. Most of them are opposite the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni checkpoints. And along with the queue, of course, we have a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks in recent days... This is especially critical at the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints. For example, yesterday only 60 trucks crossed the border at Shehyni, 40 in the direction of Ukraine and 20 in the direction of Poland, and at Yahodyne 70 trucks crossed the border in the direction of our country, and not a single truck crossed the border in the direction of Poland," Demchenko said.

Polish farmers blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in February. The demonstrators are opposed to the EU's Green Deal policy and trade liberalization with Ukraine. Polish farmers are expressing dissatisfaction with the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ustyluhUstyluh
rava-ruskaRava-Ruska
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

