Two more weather balloons were found in Poland in the same region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24405 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58392 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247126 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215010 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184946 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250628 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371935 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30310 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86443 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247126 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197281 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215010 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16361 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24848 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25076 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54997 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62454 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Two more weather balloons were found in Poland in the same region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24114 views

Two more meteorological balloons were found in Poland in the same region as the previous discovery, and both new balloons had inscriptions in Cyrillic, indicating that they came from nearby Kaliningrad.

Two more weather balloons were found in Poland in the same region

Two more weather balloon-like objects were discovered in Poland in the same region as the previous one. This was reported by TVN24, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the bullet was found on Sunday by a local resident near the village of Kierwick and the lake of the same name in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship. At first, he did not attach much importance to his discovery, but after the media reported the first bullet found near Milaków, in the same region, he decided to report it to the police.

The relevant services have already arrived at the scene and are investigating the discovery. The police reported that they did not want to disclose any details or publish photos of the object until the military arrived.

Meanwhile, the publication, citing the Olsztyn District Prosecutor's Office, reports that a similar bullet was also found on Monday near the village of Garsh, 30 km from the border with the Kaliningrad region of Russia, while Kerwick is about 90 km from the border.

The newspaper also notes that both bullets found on Monday have inscriptions in Cyrillic, suggesting that they came from the Kaliningrad region. However, there was no official confirmation of the Cyrillic inscriptions.

Recall

On March 4, police officers from Ostroda received a report in the morning that a weather balloon had been found in a field near Milakovo. The police began securing the scene. The army also arrived at the scene.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
TVN24
Poland
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14