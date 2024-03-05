Two more weather balloons were found in Poland in the same region

Two more weather balloon-like objects were discovered in Poland in the same region as the previous one. This was reported by TVN24, according to UNN.

It is noted that the bullet was found on Sunday by a local resident near the village of Kierwick and the lake of the same name in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship. At first, he did not attach much importance to his discovery, but after the media reported the first bullet found near Milaków, in the same region, he decided to report it to the police.

The relevant services have already arrived at the scene and are investigating the discovery. The police reported that they did not want to disclose any details or publish photos of the object until the military arrived.

Meanwhile, the publication, citing the Olsztyn District Prosecutor's Office, reports that a similar bullet was also found on Monday near the village of Garsh, 30 km from the border with the Kaliningrad region of Russia, while Kerwick is about 90 km from the border.

The newspaper also notes that both bullets found on Monday have inscriptions in Cyrillic, suggesting that they came from the Kaliningrad region. However, there was no official confirmation of the Cyrillic inscriptions.

On March 4, police officers from Ostroda received a report in the morning that a weather balloon had been found in a field near Milakovo. The police began securing the scene. The army also arrived at the scene.