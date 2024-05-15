Poland warns of risks of new sabotage and subversion in Europe by Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78036 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106612 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149512 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250006 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225726 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33356 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42815 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61373 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55338 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225726 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237568 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224391 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61373 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112844 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113749 views
Poland warns of risks of new sabotage and subversion in Europe by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133624 views

Poland warns of increased Russian attempts to sabotage, subvert and interfere in European political processes, especially in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia may be stepping up its attempts to influence political processes in Europe and expressed concern about potential sabotage, TVN24 reports UNN.

Details

Tusk noted that the information received from Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak indicates a growing threat in Europe and Poland due to the aggressive actions of Russian and Belarusian services.

He emphasized that reports from various European capitals indicate that Russia is preparing various types of interference in the run-up to the European Parliament elections, including influence on the electoral process. This is not the first time such interference has been noted, but its scale is growing, causing concern.

Tusk emphasized that both Polish and foreign sources confirm that "Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and to a lesser extent Finland" face the greatest risk from such interference and direct action.

He also emphasized the need for vigilance and readiness for increased activity on the part of all security services and local governments, especially in the field of critical infrastructure.

Tusk also noted that it is necessary to increase investments in strengthening the Polish-Belarusian border, as the situation there is becoming increasingly difficult, with daily attempts to cross the border and organized groups of aggressive young people.

Media all over Europe are sounding the alarm over the threat of sabotage from Russia10.05.24, 20:52 • 26702 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
tvn24TVN24
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
latviaLatvia
finlandFinland
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
tomash-semoniakTomas Semoniak
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
estoniaEstonia
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising