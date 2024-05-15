Poland warns of risks of new sabotage and subversion in Europe by Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia may be stepping up its attempts to influence political processes in Europe and expressed concern about potential sabotage, TVN24 reports UNN.

Details

Tusk noted that the information received from Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak indicates a growing threat in Europe and Poland due to the aggressive actions of Russian and Belarusian services.

He emphasized that reports from various European capitals indicate that Russia is preparing various types of interference in the run-up to the European Parliament elections, including influence on the electoral process. This is not the first time such interference has been noted, but its scale is growing, causing concern.

Tusk emphasized that both Polish and foreign sources confirm that "Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and to a lesser extent Finland" face the greatest risk from such interference and direct action.

He also emphasized the need for vigilance and readiness for increased activity on the part of all security services and local governments, especially in the field of critical infrastructure.

Tusk also noted that it is necessary to increase investments in strengthening the Polish-Belarusian border, as the situation there is becoming increasingly difficult, with daily attempts to cross the border and organized groups of aggressive young people.

