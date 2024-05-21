Poland plans to flood parts of the border with Russia and Belarus

Poland will create a 400-kilometer-long system of fortifications, bunkers and other obstacles on the border with Russia and Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk on TVN24, UNN reports .

"It will be fortifications, shelters and infrastructure that will restore a sense of security and normalcy for the people who live there... It will include everything, including reforestation, and where necessary, flooded areas," he said.

Earlier, Tusk said that the Polish government would allocate more than $2.5 billion to strengthen Poland's eastern border as part of the Shield East program. He clarified that the funds are already being allocated, and the relevant work is underway.

