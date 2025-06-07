The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Iskander launchers on Russian territory – Zelenskyy

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have recently destroyed three "Iskander" launchers on the territory of the Russian Federation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he heard a report from the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Our soldiers have successfully destroyed Russian positions this week – the very positions from which they were shelling Ukraine, our communities, our people. Three "Iskander" launchers were destroyed in recent days – it was simply the destruction of murderers. There have also been downings of a Russian Su-35 military aircraft and damage to their military helicopters. There are also new attacks on Russian military logistics and airfields. This helps our defense – every complication for Russia matters to us. - said the head of state.

A Russian oil depot that supplies fuel to military aircraft is on fire, according to satellite images

He noted that Kyiv is aware that the Russians are now trying to show that they are not subject to any pressure.

But it is very important for the world to understand that just as pressure forced Russia to enter the negotiation process, pressure can force Russia to become a realist in the negotiation process. This is possible precisely as a result of pressure, and primarily sanctions on Russian oil and on those who still trade with Russia. Russia must end this war that it started. We need to put pressure on them to do so. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked all partners who "are helping us in this – in new restrictions on Russia, in new sanctions."

"Please, do not remain silent about what is really happening, and let's work together for a real result of diplomacy. Not words, but peace. Ahead are summits of Southeast Europe, the "Group of Seven", the NATO summit, other international events – all this can help, should help save lives and bring peace closer," the President summarized.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine hit a locomotive with a convoy of enemy equipment. The enemy's losses amounted to 13 tanks and more than a hundred units of armored and automotive equipment.

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters