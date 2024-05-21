Enemy movements spotted in Luhansk region: about 600 occupants were moving in civilian vehicles

The enemy has intensified its activities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fighting continues. In the Luhansk region, the enemy is trying to replenish reserves for assault operations. The spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In recent days, the enemy has become somewhat more active in certain areas, having some success in some areas, but our defenders are pushing them back and improving their tactical position. Over the past day, 112 combat engagements with the enemy took place along the entire frontline. In the area of our responsibility, the enemy conducted 103 combat engagements - Voloshyn says.

According to him, the figures show that the enemy is not planning to stop fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Our soldiers also spotted the enemy moving in one of the areas in Luhansk region. The enemy is moving in civilian vehicles, disguised as civilians, up to 600 people. Their goal is to move further and build up reserves for assault operations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions - He added.

