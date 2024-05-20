Russians suffered significant losses near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region - RMA

Russian troops suffered significant losses near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Russians destroyed two more houses in Nevske, and children in occupied schools are taught about the importance of dying in wars. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, hostile shelling of Nevske and the surrounding villages has become a regular occurrence. Almost every day we see the destruction of residential buildings. Yesterday two more houses and other buildings that were damaged earlier were hit. There were hits in Makiivka. The enemy also fired at Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka and Novolyubivka, - informed the head of the regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

At the front, the Russians concentrated their attacking efforts near Stelmakhivka in the Kupyansk sector and near Bilohorivka in the Siversk sector.

In turn, in the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops kept the enemy under fire control and succeeded in some areas. The occupants launched air strikes on the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made 23 attempts to break into our defense. He tried to make a breakthrough in the area of Bilohorivka, where he attacked 17 times. He was unsuccessful and suffered significant losses, namely: 53 people killed and wounded, 14 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Among them: two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles and another electronic warfare vehicle.

In educational institutions on the temporarily occupied territories, the subject "Moral Foundations of Family Life" was introduced, during which children are taught about the so-called "Russian values.

Schoolchildren are taught stereotypes about the importance of men dying in the war and women giving birth to new soldiers. Propaganda from childhood," the RMA notes.

On Monday, May 20, a powerful explosion was heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. A column of smoke can be seen over the city.