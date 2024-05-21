Health Ministry: 211 medical facilities destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russian invasion due to enemy attacks

In Ukraine, during the full-scale war, 1604 medical facilities were damaged by enemy shelling and attacks, and 211 more were completely destroyed, the Ministry of Health reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1604 medical facilities have been damaged and 211 more completely destroyed as a result of Russia's attacks and shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities," the Ministry of Health reported.

As indicated, the medical infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions suffered the greatest losses.

During this time, the Russian army also damaged 164 ambulances, destroyed another 261 vehicles and seized 125 vehicles.

At the same time, as noted, over more than two years of full-scale war in different regions of Ukraine, 512 medical facilities have been fully restored, and another 357 have been partially restored. Most of them are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

