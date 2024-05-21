May 21: International Tea Day, World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

Today, on May 21, fans of tea traditions, as well as lovers of this tonic drink in many countries of the world, can join the International Tea Day, UNN writes.

The exact origin of tea is unknown. It is believed that it began to be cultivated thousands of years ago in eastern India, northern Myanmar, and southwestern China.

Drinking tea also has numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant capabilities, and potential weight loss effects. In addition, tea has a special cultural significance in many societies around the world.

Tea plays a crucial role in the lives of millions of people, especially in developing countries. It is the main source of income and export earnings for some of the poorest countries and provides employment opportunities in economically disadvantaged regions.

Tea production is very sensitive to climatic conditions and can only take place in certain agro-ecological zones. Climate change with changes in temperature and precipitation, as well as an increase in the number of floods and droughts, is already affecting the yield, quality and price of tea.

Since 2002, at the initiative of the United Nations, events have been held on May 21 on the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

The purpose of today's event is to raise public awareness of the need for and importance of cultural diversity, to promote positive attitudes and respect for cultural minorities in each country, to avoid conflicts by overcoming negative stereotypes about cultural pluralism, and to draw humanity's attention to the problem of disappearing traditions.

You can also join the unofficial Meditation Day today.

The first mention of meditation practices dates back to the second millennium BC.

Meditation is an integral part of Eastern religions. Meditation practice helps to detach from thoughts and everyday life, overcome stress and find the way to your own soul.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of the Equal-to-the-Apostles King Constantine and his mother, Queen Helen

The mother of the Roman Emperor Constantine, the Holy Queen Helena, was a Christian. She raised her son in Christian piety and respect for the faith in Christ.

In 313, after Constantine became emperor of the Western Roman Empire, he issued the famous Edict of Milan on religious tolerance. In 323, the edict was extended to the entire Roman Empire. After that, the persecution of Christians ceased.

Constantine took an active part in religious life and the establishment of Christianity as a powerful religion. On his initiative, the First Council of Nicaea was convened, which became the First Ecumenical Council in the history of Christianity.

During the reign of Constantine, churches were actively built throughout the Roman Empire, often on the site of pagan temples that had been dismantled.

On May 21, Konstantin, Yaroslav, Mikhail, and Elena celebrate their name days.