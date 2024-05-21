A representative of the Association of Carriers on the situation with booking truckers: most of the transportation is not carried out, drivers are waiting for the government's response

The other day, Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach wrote an appeal to the Ministry of Economy with a list of all professions in the field of transport, and in general, in the Ministry of Reconstruction, which should be subject to reservation. However, the fate of this appeal is still unclear, which is causing concern among professional communities. The Association of International Road Carriers has also appealed to the government to book drivers, but has not yet received a response. In a commentary to UNN, AsMAP Vice President Yuriy Balin spoke about this situation, in particular about cases of detention and mobilization of truck drivers during flights, as well as cooperation with the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration in resolving these issues.

Unfortunately, we do not know the fate of this appeal, but the changes to the resolution that are currently underway are not included in this letter. The Ministry of Infrastructure has taken into account our last three proposals, but we are waiting for information from Mr. Derkach (Deputy Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development - ed.) Balin said.

There has been no response to the Association of International Road Carriers' appeal to the government regarding the booking of drivers.

We have not yet received a response, it has gone somewhere to the executors who will deal with it. It is a fact that the appeal has received some movement, but there is no official response yet - Balin said.

He also explained how the problem with the detention and mobilization of truck drivers during trips with the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration was resolved.

As far as I know, as of today, we have had one such appeal, which was received yesterday. The driver was filmed at Nyzhni Vorota and is on his way to the TCC. If he really violated something, he has to pay a fine. This is how the mechanism works now, and it seems to me that it is more or less correct - He added.

According to him, since the new law on mobilization came into effect on May 18, there have already been several cases of drivers being detained.

For example, yesterday, the border guards did not let the driver out, representatives of the TCC came and took him away. He received a report, paid the fine, and went home to his place of registration with a summons in hand. There is no mass situation, but if we look at the electronic queue, no one wants to go to Poland at all - Balin says.

He says that most of the transportation is not being carried out now because drivers are looking at how tolerant the TCC will be towards them.

I spoke to Chernivtsi today, and at least for now, the situation is more or less tolerable. No one is taking anyone off the loaded trucks, and everything is happening within the limits of what we talked about, so it works - added the AsMAP Vice President.

Many truck drivers are refusing to travel abroad due to fear and uncertainty at checkpoints and borders, some of them leaving loaded trucks and not returning, forcing companies to temporarily suspend operations while waiting for the government to respond to the impact of the new laws.

