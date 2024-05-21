ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

A representative of the Association of Carriers on the situation with booking truckers: most of the transportation is not carried out, drivers are waiting for the government's response

A representative of the Association of Carriers on the situation with booking truckers: most of the transportation is not carried out, drivers are waiting for the government's response

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117742 views

Most transportation is not taking place due to fears that truck drivers may be detained or mobilized at checkpoints and borders under the new mobilization law, forcing companies to temporarily suspend operations while awaiting the government's response.

The other day, Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach wrote an appeal to the Ministry of Economy with a list of all professions in the field of transport, and in general, in the Ministry of Reconstruction, which should be subject to reservation. However, the fate of this appeal is still unclear, which is causing concern among professional communities. The Association of International Road Carriers has also appealed to the government to book drivers, but has not yet received a response. In a commentary to UNN, AsMAP Vice President Yuriy Balin spoke about this situation, in particular about cases of detention and mobilization of truck drivers during flights, as well as cooperation with the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration in resolving these issues.

Unfortunately, we do not know the fate of this appeal, but the changes to the resolution that are currently underway are not included in this letter. The Ministry of Infrastructure has taken into account our last three proposals, but we are waiting for information from Mr. Derkach (Deputy Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development - ed.)

Balin said.

There has been no response to the Association of International Road Carriers' appeal to the government regarding the booking of drivers.

We have not yet received a response, it has gone somewhere to the executors who will deal with it. It is a fact that the appeal has received some movement, but there is no official response yet

- Balin said.

He also explained how the problem with the detention and mobilization of truck drivers during trips with the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration was resolved.

As far as I know, as of today, we have had one such appeal, which was received yesterday. The driver was filmed at Nyzhni Vorota and is on his way to the TCC. If he really violated something, he has to pay a fine. This is how the mechanism works now, and it seems to me that it is more or less correct

- He added.

According to him, since the new law on mobilization came into effect on May 18, there have already been several cases of drivers being detained.

For example, yesterday, the border guards did not let the driver out, representatives of the TCC came and took him away. He received a report, paid the fine, and went home to his place of registration with a summons in hand. There is no mass situation, but if we look at the electronic queue, no one wants to go to Poland at all

- Balin says.

He says that most of the transportation is not being carried out now because drivers are looking at how tolerant the TCC will be towards them.

I spoke to Chernivtsi today, and at least for now, the situation is more or less tolerable. No one is taking anyone off the loaded trucks, and everything is happening within the limits of what we talked about, so it works

- added the AsMAP Vice President.

Recall

Many truck drivers are refusing to travel abroad due to fear and uncertainty at checkpoints and borders, some of them leaving loaded trucks and not returning, forcing companies to temporarily suspend operations while waiting for the government to respond to the impact of the new laws.

The Law on Strengthening Mobilization Came into Force: Who Can Get a Deferment from Military Service18.05.24, 00:01 • 25434 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

