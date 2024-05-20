May 20: World Bee Day, European Sea Day

Today, on May 20, all the inhabitants of our planet can join the celebration of the event dedicated to insects that play an important role in the Earth's ecosystem - World Bee Day, UNN writes.

The event was launched in honor of the birthday of the Slovenian artist and the world's first professional beekeeper Anton Janscha, who was born on May 20, 1734.

Almost 90% of the world's flowering plants grow and produce partially or completely exclusively by spraying. Three quarters of this number of plants are food crops. Bees play a huge role in pollination.

Despite the fact that there are about 15,000 bees in the world, almost 35% of them are on the verge of extinction.

So the key goal of today's event is to intensify efforts to protect bees and other pollinators, which can significantly help solve global food security problems and reduce hunger in developing countries.

Also, don't forget that bees give us such a useful product as honey.

Ukraine has a long tradition of beekeeping. It was our Ukrainian Petro Prokopovych who invented the frame hive, which he presented in 1814.

In this hive, Prokopovych was the first to separate the frame into an independent part of the beehive. Most importantly, it was possible to extract honey from this hive without exterminating the bees with smoke, as was the practice at the time.

A typical hive can produce from 13.5 to 45 kilograms of honey per year. On average, a honey bee produces 1/12 teaspoon of honey during its lifetime.

The European Sea Day has been celebrated since 2008 on the initiative of the European Commission.

On this day, various events are held to draw the attention of Europeans to the threats that impede the normal ecological state of the marine environment. In particular, we are talking about water pollution, global warming, unauthorized fishing, etc.

Today, Ukraine celebrates an unofficial holiday, the Day of the Sign Language Interpreter, which was established by the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf in 2009 to draw public attention to the problems of deaf people and the importance of the role of the sign language interpreter.

Bank employees have also been celebrating their professional holiday in Ukraine since 2004 on May 20.

In honor of the approval of the Metric Convention on May 20, 1875, which established a common international measurement system, today is the Day of the Metrologist in many countries around the world.

It is believed that on May 20 , 1774, a ship's surgeon of the British Royal Navy. James Lind conducted the world's first randomized clinical trial to study the effects of different treatments for scurvy in sailors.

That is why various events are being held today on the occasion of the Clinical Trials Day.

The event is a reminder of the important contribution of clinical trials to the development of medical research and medical science, improvement of treatment outcomes and the search for new treatments for various diseases.

Another medical and professional event today is World Trauma Day.

Traumatology was born thanks to the Greek physician, the true father of medicine, Hippocrates. Part of his rich scientific heritage is devoted to the treatment of joints and fractures. Hippocrates even developed a method of dislocation reduction that is still known today.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Falaleya, Alexander, and Isterius.

It is believed that by order of the ruler of Aegea, 18-year-old Falaleya, who confessed to being a Christian, was to be executed. However, the executioners Alexander and Hysterius disobeyed the ruler and did not fulfill the order.

For this they were beheaded. Falaleya was drowned by order of the ruler.

On May 20, Oleksandr, Oleksii, and Tymofii celebrate their name days.