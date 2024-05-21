ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of stealing her voice for new ChatGPT

Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of stealing her voice for new ChatGPT

Scarlett Johansson is threatening legal action against OpenAI for allegedly copying her voice without permission for a new AI assistant.

Scarlett Johansson is threatening legal action against OpenAI, accusing it of copying her voice after the 39-year-old actress refused to grant licensing.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Actress Scarlett Johansson is threatening legal action against OpenAI, claiming that an artificial intelligence startup copied her voice after she refused to grant the company a license to use it.

Scarlett Johansson claims that just days before OpenAI unveiled its new voice assistant last week, Sam Altman, the company's chief executive, called her agent and asked her to consider licensing her voice to the virtual assistant. But the actress refused.

OpenAI nevertheless started using a voice nicknamed "Sky", which Johansson says is "eerily similar" to her voice.  

When I heard this, I was shocked, angry, and disbelieving. The voice was so similar to mine that my closest friends couldn't tell the difference

- Johansson said in a statement to the Washington Post.

OpenAI suspended the launch of Sky over the weekend. The company's blog post on Sunday states that "the AI voice should not intentionally mimic the characteristic voice of a celebrity: Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson, but rather belongs to another professional actress who uses her own voice.

recall

Microsoft has introduced a new AI-based Recall feature for Copilot+, which allows Windows 11 users to find and restore their past actions on a PC, recording everything they do.

Google announced new features in Gmail based on Gemini AI 

