Bitcoin grew by 1.6% per day: now its value is over $63 thousand

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88702 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109019 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151791 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174468 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165678 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36728 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71011 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38862 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32299 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64863 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225015 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88702 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71011 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Actual
Bitcoin grew by 1.6% per day: now its value is over $63 thousand

Bitcoin grew by 1.6% per day: now its value is over $63 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17296 views

The price of bitcoin remains relatively stable near the lower end of the trading range as investors continue to sell off cryptocurrency assets, especially in the United States.

The price of bitcoin is relatively stable and is holding near the bottom of the trading range set last month. Investors continue to sell cryptocurrency assets, in particular those registered in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Investing.com.

The launch of a Bitcoin ETF in Hong Kong did not cause joy in the market as investors waited to see how cryptocurrency consumption in Asia would react. Capital markets in Hong Kong are smaller than in the US, so the reaction was limited.

The price of bitcoin rose by 1.6% over the past day to $63,423. Reports show that capital has been flowing out of cryptocurrency investment products for the third week in a row, amounting to $345 million, the highest since March.

In particular, net outflows of bitcoin increased to $423 million due to weakening interest in spot ETFs in the United States that were launched earlier this year. Although some altcoins received capital inflows, this was to compensate for the bitcoin outflows. Institutional investors remain cautious about bitcoin after the launch of ETFs earlier this year.

Six spot ETFs on Bitcoin and Ethereum showed gains during their debut on the Hong Kong markets on Tuesday, indicating some interest in cryptocurrencies. However, it is difficult to predict what impact this will have on cryptocurrency prices, given that Hong Kong's capital markets are much smaller than their US counterparts.

According to the Hang Seng index, the crypto market has bounced back by 20% from the five-year lows reached in January, with general sentiment remaining unstable due to weak economic conditions on the mainland.

Hong Kong crypto ETFs are effectively the main means of accessing cryptocurrencies for local and Chinese investors after China banned all cryptocurrencies in 2021. However, cryptocurrency prices remain little visible today as concerns about a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve increase.

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, but Chairman Jerome Powell may provide signals that indicate a possible rate hike, especially after unexpectedly high inflation.

This has not attracted investors to cryptocurrencies, given that the sector typically thrives on highly speculative markets driven by low interest rates.

Recall

Bitcoin and ether prices are declining due to investors' fears of stagflation, a scenario of high inflation and low economic growth in the United States, which poses risks to high-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyTechnologies
aziiaAsia
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising