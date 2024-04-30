Government responds to petition to suspend phone calls to Russian prisoners

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92093 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67307 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Government responds to petition to suspend phone calls to Russian prisoners

Government responds to petition to suspend phone calls to Russian prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17598 views

The government responded that allowing Russian prisoners of war to make phone calls fulfills an important informational function, providing Russians with objective information that could increase the number of prisoners of war.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal responded to a petition calling for the suspension of the right to telephone communications for Russian prisoners of war by saying that prisoners of war's telephone conversations with their relatives and friends perform an important informative function in providing objective information to Russians, which will help increase the number of prisoners of war. This is stated in the response to the petition, UNN reports.

Details

Telephone conversations of prisoners of war with their relatives, friends and other persons perform an important informative function, which provides the Russians with information that they should not be afraid to surrender, as Ukraine complies with all the provisions of the Convention and ensures proper conditions of detention of prisoners of war

- the Cabinet of Ministers said in its response.

It is noted that Russian prisoners of war who are suspected or accused of committing criminal offenses have the right to telephone conversations with the written permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Other POWs may be granted the right to make phone calls by the camp administration. The administration may also limit the duration of one conversation to 15 minutes.

In addition, the government emphasized that phone calls can help increase the number of prisoners of war, which will allow the release of more Ukrainian defenders held captive by the aggressor state.

Addendum

On March 22, a petition was registered on the Government portal calling on the government to suspend the right to telephone communications for Russian prisoners of war.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 413 of April 5, 2022, it is stipulated that, if technically possible, prisoners of war are granted the right to make telephone calls using IP telephony with the appropriate software on the camp's balance sheet.

The administration of the camp records all telephone conversations of prisoners of war.

"Telephone calls are provided in accordance with the daily schedule during free time from work, investigative actions or participation in court hearings and outside the time provided for eating and uninterrupted sleep, and if necessary and in agreement with the camp administration - at any time," the resolution states.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the international community to step up efforts to free and return to Ukraine all prisoners, especially Ukrainian journalists.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising