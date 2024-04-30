Government responds to petition to suspend phone calls to Russian prisoners

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal responded to a petition calling for the suspension of the right to telephone communications for Russian prisoners of war by saying that prisoners of war's telephone conversations with their relatives and friends perform an important informative function in providing objective information to Russians, which will help increase the number of prisoners of war. This is stated in the response to the petition, UNN reports.

Details

Telephone conversations of prisoners of war with their relatives, friends and other persons perform an important informative function, which provides the Russians with information that they should not be afraid to surrender, as Ukraine complies with all the provisions of the Convention and ensures proper conditions of detention of prisoners of war - the Cabinet of Ministers said in its response.

It is noted that Russian prisoners of war who are suspected or accused of committing criminal offenses have the right to telephone conversations with the written permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Other POWs may be granted the right to make phone calls by the camp administration. The administration may also limit the duration of one conversation to 15 minutes.

In addition, the government emphasized that phone calls can help increase the number of prisoners of war, which will allow the release of more Ukrainian defenders held captive by the aggressor state.

Addendum

On March 22, a petition was registered on the Government portal calling on the government to suspend the right to telephone communications for Russian prisoners of war.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 413 of April 5, 2022, it is stipulated that, if technically possible, prisoners of war are granted the right to make telephone calls using IP telephony with the appropriate software on the camp's balance sheet.

The administration of the camp records all telephone conversations of prisoners of war.

"Telephone calls are provided in accordance with the daily schedule during free time from work, investigative actions or participation in court hearings and outside the time provided for eating and uninterrupted sleep, and if necessary and in agreement with the camp administration - at any time," the resolution states.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the international community to step up efforts to free and return to Ukraine all prisoners, especially Ukrainian journalists.