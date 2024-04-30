Renovation of the regional children's hospital, work of the grain corridor, investments in Odesa region: Kiper tells details of meeting with Indian Ambassador

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv

Renovation of the regional children's hospital, the work of the grain corridor, and investments in Odesa region: Kiper told the details of the meeting with the Indian Ambassador.

Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain visited Odesa region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed possible assistance in the repair of the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor, Indian investments in the region, and intensification of international cooperation with India.

India is interested in helping Odesa region, as the region's history is linked to this country, among others, Harsh Kumar Jain said during the meeting.

"We informed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary about the construction of the medical building of the Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital. We are counting on the support of international partners in this matter, because the lives and health of children are above all.

Also during his visit, Mr. Ambassador had the opportunity to see with his own eyes the terrible consequences of Russia's terrorist attacks on the historic center of Odesa and to appreciate how important it is to support Ukraine today," Kiper writes.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security.

As a result of the meeting, Odesa region expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the region's security. In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa .

During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.

