Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening

Air defense forces neutralized 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 13. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of December 14 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 13), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launches from the Rostov region - Russia), and 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 85 of them were "Shaheds" - the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A missile hit and 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.

