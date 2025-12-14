$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 22085 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 42221 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 31167 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 30914 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 26521 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 17502 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17477 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15757 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13890 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14251 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of December 14, Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked the country. A missile hit and 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.

Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening

Air defense forces neutralized 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 13. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of December 14 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 13), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launches from the Rostov region - Russia), and 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 85 of them were "Shaheds"

- the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A missile hit and 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.

Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle maps14.12.25, 08:48 • 708 views

Olga Rozgon

