Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle maps

Over the past day, December 13, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. The most intense offensive actions were carried out by Russian troops in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 14.12.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 37 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 31 missiles and dropped 90 guided bombs. In addition, 5180 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 3176 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 32 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the area of the settlement of Ryzhivka, Sumy region - the report says.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards the settlements of Synelnykove, Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards the settlements of Pishchane and Monachynivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into our defense in the area of Serednie and towards Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebrianka, and towards Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novyi-Shakhove, Sukhetske, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Verbove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks towards Rybne, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to break through our defense in the area of Plavni and towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 710 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, nine artillery systems, an air defense system, 13 missiles, 440 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 81 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

Ukrainian defenders eliminated a pipeline that Russian troops used to infiltrate the northern outskirts of Kupiansk. The Achilles regiment used three tons of explosives to destroy this route, which allowed the enemy to accumulate forces.

