Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle maps

December 13, 03:54 PM • 21070 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 40112 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 29732 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 29468 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 25438 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 17078 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17192 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15642 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13813 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14190 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to HitlerDecember 13, 08:57 PM • 5000 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 20023 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 6268 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 13827 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 7298 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 29228 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 33906 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 35967 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 45902 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 69335 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 17218 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 19134 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 24212 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 58671 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 39447 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On December 13, 154 combat engagements were recorded at the front, with the most intense actions in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 37 air strikes, and used 5,180 kamikaze drones.

Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle maps

Over the past day, December 13, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. The most intense offensive actions were carried out by Russian troops in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 14.12.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 37 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 31 missiles and dropped 90 guided bombs. In addition, 5180 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 3176 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 32 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the area of the settlement of Ryzhivka, Sumy region

- the report says.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards the settlements of Synelnykove, Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards the settlements of Pishchane and Monachynivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into our defense in the area of Serednie and towards Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebrianka, and towards Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novyi-Shakhove, Sukhetske, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Verbove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks towards Rybne, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to break through our defense in the area of Plavni and towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 710 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, nine artillery systems, an air defense system, 13 missiles, 440 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 81 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

Ukrainian defenders eliminated a pipeline that Russian troops used to infiltrate the northern outskirts of Kupiansk. The Achilles regiment used three tons of explosives to destroy this route, which allowed the enemy to accumulate forces.

Ukraine does not abandon Donbas and retains the right to join NATO in the updated version of the peace plan - Media13.12.25, 19:38 • 3320 views

Vita Zelenetska

