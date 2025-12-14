Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandal

Thousands of Hungarians marched to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's offices on Saturday, led by opposition leader Péter Magyar, who called for the seasoned nationalist to resign over a child abuse scandal at a juvenile detention center. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Protesters marched through the streets of Budapest behind a banner reading "Protect the Children!", carrying stuffed animals and torches in solidarity with the victims of physical abuse in a case that dates back several years.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced that seven people had been detained at a state juvenile detention center in Budapest.

Orbán, who faces perhaps the most serious challenge in his 15 years in power in elections likely scheduled for April, condemned the abuses in an interview with the news outlet Mandiner, calling them unacceptable and criminal.

More and more disgusting things are coming to light every day, things I didn't think were possible in this country - said Judit Vörös, one of the protesters heading to Orbán's offices on Castle Hill in Budapest.

Earlier this week, the government placed five juvenile correctional facilities in Hungary under direct police supervision while prosecutors investigate the case.

Prosecutors have been investigating the former director of the center for several months on suspicion of organizing a prostitution ring, money laundering, and human trafficking.

A video published this week by opposition activist and former MP Péter Juhász prompted the resignation of the acting director of the center.

