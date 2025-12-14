Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandal

$42.270.00
49.520.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 22140 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 42326 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 31236 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 30977 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 26567 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 17521 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17488 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15758 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13891 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14255 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 21917 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 7860 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 15095 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine02:36 AM • 3926 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 8938 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 30771 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 35172 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 36943 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 46847 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 70334 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 17718 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 19628 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 24659 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 59071 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 39822 views
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against child abuse in a juvenile detention center. Opposition leader Péter Magyar called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to resign over the scandal.

Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandal

Thousands of Hungarians marched to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's offices on Saturday, led by opposition leader Péter Magyar, who called for the seasoned nationalist to resign over a child abuse scandal at a juvenile detention center. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Protesters marched through the streets of Budapest behind a banner reading "Protect the Children!", carrying stuffed animals and torches in solidarity with the victims of physical abuse in a case that dates back several years.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced that seven people had been detained at a state juvenile detention center in Budapest.

Orbán, who faces perhaps the most serious challenge in his 15 years in power in elections likely scheduled for April, condemned the abuses in an interview with the news outlet Mandiner, calling them unacceptable and criminal.

More and more disgusting things are coming to light every day, things I didn't think were possible in this country

- said Judit Vörös, one of the protesters heading to Orbán's offices on Castle Hill in Budapest.

Earlier this week, the government placed five juvenile correctional facilities in Hungary under direct police supervision while prosecutors investigate the case.

Prosecutors have been investigating the former director of the center for several months on suspicion of organizing a prostitution ring, money laundering, and human trafficking.

A video published this week by opposition activist and former MP Péter Juhász prompted the resignation of the acting director of the center.

Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg12.12.25, 04:14 • 27216 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Hungary
Budapest