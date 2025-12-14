Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On December 13, the Russian army lost at least 710 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 9 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.12.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,188,490 (+710) people;

tanks – 11,410 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,721 (+7) units;

artillery systems – 35,041 (+9) units;

MLRS – 1,567 (+0) units;

air defense systems – 1,259 (+1) units;

aircraft – 432 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 90,124 (+440) units;

cruise missiles – 4,073 (+13) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 69,798 (+81) units;

special equipment – 4,026 (+0) units.

The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.

On Saturday, December 13, 146 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The most intense battles continued in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions.

