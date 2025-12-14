Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 19695 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 37214 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 27797 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 27569 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 24018 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 16504 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 16809 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15496 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13692 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14067 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Donetsk, credit defaulters are forced to go to the front - CNSDecember 13, 08:11 PM • 8430 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 17910 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 4462 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded12:37 AM • 12310 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 5422 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 27275 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 32312 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 34708 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 44680 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 68032 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 16582 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 18484 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 23608 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 58158 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 38971 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Mi-8

Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

On December 13, the Russian army lost at least 710 servicemen, 9 artillery systems, and 7 armored combat vehicles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.12.25 amounted to about 1,188,490 personnel.

Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On December 13, the Russian army lost at least 710 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 9 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,188,490 (+710) people; 
    • tanks – 11,410 (+1) units; 
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,721 (+7) units; 
        • artillery systems – 35,041 (+9) units; 
          • MLRS – 1,567 (+0) units; 
            • air defense systems – 1,259 (+1) units;
              • aircraft – 432 (+0) units; 
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 90,124 (+440) units; 
                    • cruise missiles – 4,073 (+13) units; 
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units; 
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 69,798 (+81) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,026 (+0) units. 

                              The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On Saturday, December 13, 146 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The most intense battles continued in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions.

                              Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated Kupyansk14.12.25, 02:56 • 1788 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine