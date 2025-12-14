Starmer prepares to change US ambassador amid escalating tensions with Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to appoint a new ambassador to the United States amid escalating tensions with Washington. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this decision is related to political tensions, particularly due to different approaches to the war in Ukraine and critical statements by US President Donald Trump regarding European leaders.

This week, Starmer interviewed several candidates, including career diplomats and advisors with experience working with the American administration, assessing their professional and political suitability. Among those considered are business advisor Varun Chandra, career diplomat Christian Turner, and the current British Ambassador to Russia, Nigel Casey.

Varun Chandra is considered the favorite, having actively worked on agreements with the US in the areas of trade, technology, and pharmaceuticals. At the same time, the Foreign Office insists on appointing a career diplomat, seeing this as a less risky step. Turner and Casey have extensive experience in complex international issues and are respected in Whitehall.

A decision may be made by the end of the year, but the Prime Minister does not rule out appointing another candidate if none of the contenders convince him.

The new ambassador will play a key role in strengthening strategic ties with the US and defending European diplomacy, especially regarding support for Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Politico, condemned Europe, calling it a group of "decaying" countries led by "weak" people.

The EU's chief defense representative, Andrius Kubilius, criticized the new US National Security Strategy, calling it antagonistic to the European Union.