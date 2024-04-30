"Creates serious risks for nuclear safety": G7 condemns Russia's militarization of Zaporizhzhya NPP

The G7 countries condemn Russia's seizure continued control and militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP, which poses serious risks to nuclear safety. This is stated in the final communiqué of the Group of Seven ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in Venice, UNN reports.

We condemn Russia’s seizure continued control and militarization of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which poses severe risks for nuclear safety and security, with implications for the broader international community - the statement reads.

The G7 ministers also "reaffirmed the commitment of G7 leaders to reduce dependence on Russian goods related to the civilian nuclear industry, including promoting a diversified fuel supply chain free of Russian influence and assisting countries seeking to diversify their supply." "We recognize the efforts of countries operating Russian-made reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and reducing dependence on spare parts, components, and services," the statement said.

The G7 ministers also emphasized "the importance for all countries and their peoples to adhere to the highest standards of safety, safeguards and non-proliferation, especially as more and more countries use nuclear energy as part of their energy mix." "We emphasize the important role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in this context," the statement reads.

IAEA to propose to Ukraine and Russia to check technical condition of Zaporizhzhya NPP