The idea to eliminate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the suspicion of Solsky - experts hint at a strange coincidence.

The head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation Leonid Kozachenko commented on the NABU's serving of a suspicion to Mykola Solsky and linked it to the government's initiative to liquidate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy headed by him, UNN reports.

According to him, Solsky is not a worse minister than others. His predecessors mostly made unpopular management decisions, gradually killing the agricultural sector.

"Solsky had no such thing. He was a more or less professional minister. Against the backdrop of a destructive approach to the public administration system, as it has been in recent years, he kept the ministry going and communicated with the public," Kozachenko says.

And the question is not even what Solsky did before the Rada and the Ministry - it's what NABU is accusing him of now, the expert continued. The intrigue is why detectives were silent all along, and came out with suspicions only when the government's initiative to liquidate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy headed by him appeared, Kozachenko adds.

"For almost 10 years, let's say, the investigating authorities have been stumbling upon facts that could be considered criminal. Why were they silent before? Why, at a time when someone had the idea to liquidate the ministry, is this topic being dumped at our feet amidst public opposition - look, he committed a crime, we will remove him from office and punish him.

Another deputy also wears a bracelet. Allegedly, this will facilitate the process of liquidating the ministry.

It was in this vein that most public associations took the news of Solsky's suspicion," Kozachenko says.

If Solsky's guilt is proven, he should be punished, Kozachenko believes.

"However, I still don't understand why no one has considered this issue before. Why did it arise suddenly, when the majority of the professional community was outraged by the information about the liquidation of the ministry?" - he adds.

Recently, the NABU and the SAPO announced that the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky was suspected. The suspicion refers to events that took place seven years ago, when Solsky was a lawyer. The detectives believe that Solsky organized a scheme whereby ATO soldiers allegedly "squeezed" land plots from the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine. However, the NABU's version is contradicted by the decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, which states that the NAAS has never legally owned these disputed land plots and has no document certifying the right to use them permanently.

Earlier, the NABU served a suspicion notice to Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky. According to experts, this is another confirmation of the political persecution of Solsky's team. Interestingly, Vysotsky received a suspicion for a completely different reason. Detectives accuse him of providing food to the region at inflated prices at the beginning of the war, in March 2022. These accusations again outraged experts. They stated that it was absurd to calculate prices in a market that did not exist, because in the first months of the war, all retail chains stopped, and all Ukrainians witnessed this.

