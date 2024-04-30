NAAS land bank was empty before privatization: negligence of "agrarian scientists" was to blame

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95866 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110078 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152783 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30383 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26761 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33765 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26713 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23856 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252648 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225412 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113360 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114236 views
Actual
NAAS land bank was empty before privatization: negligence of "agrarian scientists" was to blame

NAAS land bank was empty before privatization: negligence of "agrarian scientists" was to blame

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 420821 views

The NABU's case against Minister Mykola Solskyi revealed abuses and lack of proper documentation for huge plots of land claimed by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

The NABU case against  Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky opened a Pandora's Box, because until then, amid the bloody war, everyone had forgotten about the scandalous National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, which was supposed to protect the land bank of Soviet collective farms, which the State Property Fund planned to put up for privatization in early 2024. Instead, it turned out that a significant area of land declared by agrarian scientists had never belonged to them and had long been privatized by others, including the ATO military, UNN writes.

The NAAS itself has not been able to calculate the area of its holdings over the years of its existence. The Academy claims to have 200,000 hectares, the State Geocadastre announced a figure of 320,000 hectares, and the Accounting Chamber, as of 2020, counted 465,000 hectares. The NABU, referring to Wikipedia, says that the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences has 584 thousand hectares of state land in use.

All of this suggests that the land of the National Academy of Sciences has been in the "shadows" for more than 20 years, most likely because it was convenient for the "scientists" themselves. According to the former head of the State Property Fund, Ihor Bilous, the land has been under cultivation all this time, but no one knows whose land it was, and it certainly wasn't for the benefit of the state.

"If you think that some of the state land is not cultivated, you are very much mistaken. All these territories are well cultivated. The only question is whose land and whether the state benefits from it," Ihor Bilous said in 2019. 

But the issue is not even that the state has been losing money for decades due to the alleged unprofitability of the National Academy of Sciences, but that the officials of the National Academy of Sciences have not formalized the land transferred to them for more than 20 years.

The case of Mykola Solsky brings to mind the mismanagement of the National Academy of Sciences, which at least borders on criminal negligence. The NABU charges the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine with organizing the seizure of other people's property on a particularly large scale and participating in the destruction of documents.

We are talking about the lands claimed by the state-owned enterprises "Experimental Farm "Iskra" and "Experimental Farm "Nadiya". [Both were part of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and only last year were transferred to the State Property Fund for privatization.

According to court decisions, the only argument of the State Enterprises in court was information about the alleged inheritance of these lands from the 1950s, when these lands were registered as Stalin's artel and Lenin's state farm.

In order not to delve into the agrarian and historical account of how the artel and state farm  were transformed into Iskra and Nadiya, it is worth noting that these state-owned enterprises were unable to provide any documents to support their claims.

Suppose some documents from the Soviet era could have been lost. But in 1991, Iskra and Nadezhda were created as new enterprises, albeit on the basis of old ones.

Since independence, Iskra and Nadiia have been reorganized and changed their names several times, and during all this time, the Acts of Permanent Land Use have not been issued. This has been clearly proven by the courts of all instances.

"During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found that there were no state acts for the right to permanent use of land plots both for SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the companies whose legal successors they are.

In addition, the courts found that the decisions on granting the disputed land plots for permanent use to SE Iskra and SE Nadiya were not made in accordance with the procedure established by the Land Code of Ukraine at the time of filing a lawsuit," reads the ruling of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of 5 August 2019.

Viktor Kabanets, director of the Institute of Agriculture of the North-East of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, who has been in charge of Iskra and Nadiya for the past few years, complains in recent interviews that they wanted to, they asked to conduct an inventory, to clarify the boundaries of the plots, and they were allegedly constantly denied. In other words, they pretend to be a victim who is constantly being put through the wringer by someone, and expect to be believed.

However, if we assume that the land titles were not deliberately drawn up by certain NAAS officials to be used uncontrollably for gray money-making schemes, the puzzle begins to take shape.

The NABU is undoubtedly aware of this dubious land bacchanalia in the Academy and its subdivisions, as it has been investigating agricultural scientists and their dealings for years. But this time, everyone is surprised by who the detectives found guilty. Not the officials of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, who were supposed to be in charge of preserving and registering real estate, including land. It was the ATO soldiers who received the land, which was free at the time, as part of free privatization, and Solsky, who helped them do it as a lawyer.

At the same time, no accusations of negligence have been made against the heads of the SE and the Institute. On the contrary, Kabanets says that it was he who initiated the NABU case against the ATO soldiers. And it looks as if NABU is playing on the side of the schemers who squandered the land and are now looking for the guilty to get away with it.

Recall

Earlier , the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Mykola Solsky, commented on the suspicionsbrought against him by the NABU.

According to him, we are talking about events  in 2017-2018.

"The circumstances of seven years ago relate to a dispute between state-owned enterprises and individuals, including the ATO military, over land that was granted to the latter in accordance with the law. Disputes are resolved by the courts, including the Supreme Court, and as far as I know, a number of decisions have so far stated that state-owned enterprises have no right to the land that NABU is probably referring to," Solsky explained the situation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Publications

Contact us about advertising