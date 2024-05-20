ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71142 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148180 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248956 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173794 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165099 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148273 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102228 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 42012 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 36784 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55135 views
05:32 PM • 48999 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248944 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225127 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211306 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237092 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223954 views
06:49 PM • 71120 views
05:32 PM • 48999 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55135 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112626 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113549 views
First black astronaut finally reaches space after 63 years of waiting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118709 views

At the age of 90, Ed Dwight, the first black astronaut candidate in the 1960s, finally reached space after 63 years of waiting, flying with Blue Origin.

At the age of ninety, Ed Dwight became the oldest person in space to fly with Blue Origin. This was reported by UNN with reference to the WSJ.

Details

Ed Dwight, the first black man to study to become an astronaut a decade ago, has never actually been in space.

A candidate for astronaut in the early 1960s, he became a celebrity among African Americans, appearing on the covers of Jet and Ebony magazines as a pioneering pilot. But the National Aeronautics and Space Administration never selected him. He gave up on his dream and later became a renowned sculptor who focused on black history.

Finally, after 63 years of waiting, Dwight and five other passengers joined a Blue Origin tourist space flight. Thus, he became the oldest person to ever travel in space.

I am ecstatic. I really didn't think I needed it in my life, but now I need it in my life 

- Dwight said after landing.
Image

For reference

The Blue Origin sightseeing flight, which took off on Sunday morning from a private ranch in West Texas, was the seventh in total for Bezos' American company. The first after the program was suspended for two years due to an accident involving an unmanned aircraft that caught fire in September 2022.

Along with Dwight, there were five other space tourists in the capsule on Sunday: financier Mason Angel, French brewery founder Sylvain Chiron, computer engineer and entrepreneur Kenneth Hess, retired accountant Carol Schaller, and airplane pilot Gopi Thotakura.

Recall

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing a six-month mission aboard China's Tiangong space station.

Crew-8 astronauts depart for the ISS after several postponements04.03.24, 09:56 • 26386 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite
earthEarth
nasaNASA
blue-originBlue Origin
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos

