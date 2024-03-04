Crew-8 astronauts depart for the ISS after several postponements

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10459 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27798 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28935 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180594 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167882 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169057 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216625 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248226 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154018 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371400 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 27798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180594 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167882 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160025 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2400 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16227 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17139 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20968 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28617 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Crew-8 astronauts depart for the ISS after several postponements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26450 views

A new crew of four astronauts successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station after two previous delays due to weather conditions.

Crew-8 astronauts depart for the ISS after several postponements

A new crew of astronauts took off to join the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had to be postponed twice due to weather conditions, but in the end, Crew-8 was allowed to take off. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Details

The so-called Crew-8, consisting of three American astronauts and one Russian, took off from Florida on March 3 for the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon spacecraft into orbit for a scientific expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on another successful launch of the International Space Station! (...) Aboard the station, the crew will conduct more than 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations to advance this new era of space exploration and benefit humanity here on Earth

- said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The launch from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in the US state of Florida was previously postponed twice due to weather: for example, the launch scheduled for Saturday was postponed for 24 hours due to unfavorable weather conditions.

AddendumAddendum

The four passengers are members of Crew 8, the eighth regular rotation of the American crew to the ISS, which SpaceX provides for NASA.

American Michael Barratt is the only astronaut from Crew 8 who has already been in the flying laboratory. But for the other two Americans (Matthew Dominica and Jeanette Epps) and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, it will be the first space flight.

NASA and the Russian space agency ROSKOSMOS, which jointly operate the ISS, have established an astronaut exchange program, each sending a crew member from another country in turn.

This program is being maintained despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

The ICC is now one of the few areas of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

Recall

Putin denies US accusations that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

NASA's new PACE Earth observation satellite was successfully launched into orbit to study ocean conditions, air quality, and the effects of climate change.

Strong earthquake occurred in Almaty: the network publishes footage04.03.24, 09:29 • 23750 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
NASA
Washington, D.C.
Falcon 9
Bill Nelson
United States
Ukraine
Florida
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11