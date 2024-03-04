Crew-8 astronauts depart for the ISS after several postponements

A new crew of astronauts took off to join the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had to be postponed twice due to weather conditions, but in the end, Crew-8 was allowed to take off. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The so-called Crew-8, consisting of three American astronauts and one Russian, took off from Florida on March 3 for the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon spacecraft into orbit for a scientific expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on another successful launch of the International Space Station! (...) Aboard the station, the crew will conduct more than 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations to advance this new era of space exploration and benefit humanity here on Earth - said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The launch from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in the US state of Florida was previously postponed twice due to weather: for example, the launch scheduled for Saturday was postponed for 24 hours due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The four passengers are members of Crew 8, the eighth regular rotation of the American crew to the ISS, which SpaceX provides for NASA.

American Michael Barratt is the only astronaut from Crew 8 who has already been in the flying laboratory. But for the other two Americans (Matthew Dominica and Jeanette Epps) and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, it will be the first space flight.

NASA and the Russian space agency ROSKOSMOS, which jointly operate the ISS, have established an astronaut exchange program, each sending a crew member from another country in turn.

This program is being maintained despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

The ICC is now one of the few areas of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

