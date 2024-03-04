Strong earthquake occurred in Almaty: the network publishes footage

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5 struck Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday, sirens were working in the city, people evacuated from buildings, Orda.kz reports, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the earthquake occurred in Almaty at 11:20 local time.

Epicenter of this earthquake is located at 31 km to the south from Almaty city on the territory of Kazakhstan. The depth is 10 km. According to operative information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country, ground shocks with magnitude of 5 MSK were recorded in Almaty region, in Zhetysu region (Taldykorgan) - 2 MSK. There is no information about casualties, reported in the agency.

The publication reports the evacuation of people from buildings, including children from kindergartens.

Meanwhile, the Almaty Akimat reported that all the city's life support systems are connected. "All schools and kindergartens are open, collection points of the population are working. Ambulance service and all multidisciplinary hospitals (specialized hospitals, children's hospitals) of the city are working in a reinforced mode", - stated in the message.

Traffic jams of seven points are registered in Almaty. "From the jolts, cab prices have gone up. On average, the cost of a trip in Almaty has increased 1.5-2 times", - writes the edition.

Almaty International Airport reports that after the earthquake all services of the harbor are working in normal mode.

The runway and apron have already been inspected and no damage was found.

Addendum

VolcanoDiscovery portal service reports that the earthquake in Almaty on March 4 was one of the strongest since the beginning of the year and the 30th in 2024.