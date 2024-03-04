Strong earthquake occurred in Almaty: the network publishes footage

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21968 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75871 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53017 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 234587 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224854 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250151 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156024 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371830 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 25117 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 75671 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 234361 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 188259 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206346 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14647 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23253 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23594 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48502 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56046 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Strong earthquake occurred in Almaty: the network publishes footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23750 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5 struck 31 kilometers south of Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday, causing evacuation of people from buildings and traffic jams in the city.

Strong earthquake occurred in Almaty: the network publishes footage

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5 struck Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday, sirens were working in the city, people evacuated from buildings, Orda.kz reports, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the earthquake occurred in Almaty at 11:20 local time.

Epicenter of this earthquake is located at 31 km to the south from Almaty city on the territory of Kazakhstan. The depth is 10 km. According to operative information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country, ground shocks with magnitude of 5 MSK were recorded in Almaty region, in Zhetysu region (Taldykorgan) - 2 MSK. There is no information about casualties, reported in the agency.

The publication reports the evacuation of people from buildings, including children from kindergartens.

Meanwhile, the Almaty Akimat reported that all the city's life support systems are connected. "All schools and kindergartens are open, collection points of the population are working. Ambulance service and all multidisciplinary hospitals (specialized hospitals, children's hospitals) of the city are working in a reinforced mode", - stated in the message.

Traffic jams of seven points are registered in Almaty. "From the jolts, cab prices have gone up. On average, the cost of a trip in Almaty has increased 1.5-2 times", - writes the edition.

Almaty International Airport reports that after the earthquake all services of the harbor are working in normal mode.

The runway and apron have already been inspected and no damage was found.

Addendum

VolcanoDiscovery portal service reports that the earthquake in Almaty on March 4 was one of the strongest since the beginning of the year and the 30th in 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14